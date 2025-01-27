“Goodrich” Streaming Exclusively on Max January 31 – Starring Michael Keaton & Mila Kunis

Get ready for heartfelt laughs and touching moments as Goodrich, the latest family dramedy, begins streaming exclusively on Max this Friday, January 31. Starring Academy Award winner Michael Keaton and the talented Mila Kunis, this must-watch film is set to premiere globally on the streaming platform, with an HBO linear debut scheduled for Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Goodrich tells the story of Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a father whose life takes a chaotic turn when his wife enters a 90-day rehab program. Left to care for their nine-year-old twins, Andy is thrown into the deep end of modern parenthood. With the help of his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Kunis), he embarks on a journey of personal growth, striving to become the father Grace never had.

The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Vivien Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, Lauren Benanti, and Andie MacDowell.

Don’t miss the chance to see this heartfelt story of family, redemption, and personal transformation. Mark your calendars for January 31 to stream Goodrich on Max, and tune in to HBO the following night for its linear premiere.