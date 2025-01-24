Court TV Unveils Original Limited Series ‘Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?’

Marking 30 years since the opening statements of what came to be dubbed “The Trial of the Century,” Court TV announced today the launch of a seven-part original limited series, “Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?”. The series takes a deep dive into the infamous double murder trial of O.J. Simpson; a case that was captured by Court TV cameras and helped ignite the nation’s ongoing obsession with true crime.

Court TV will debut new episodes of “Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?” on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting Feb. 16.

Utilizing Court TV’s extensive library, “Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?” will explore what went right for the defense, what went wrong for the prosecution and the perfect storm of legal strategies and surprises that led to one of the most controversial verdicts in history. The series highlights myriad vantage points from numerous trial participants, including attorneys, legal experts, Los Angeles police detectives and friends and relatives on both sides of the courtroom. Interviewees include Simpson defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Alan Dershowitz, LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman, LA County and Simpson case Prosecutor Bill Hodgman, Lon Cryer (juror #6), victim Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown and the father and sister of victim Ron Goldman, Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman.

“Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?” is hosted by Michael Ayala, an attorney, Court TV anchor and Emmy-award winning true crime journalist. Court TV’s Ted Rowlands serves as executive producer. Both Ayala and Rowlands covered the O.J. trial as reporters.

“Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?” episodes with premiere dates:

Feb. 16 — Murders in Brentwood

A football star turned Hollywood actor is charged with the brutal murders of his ex-wife and her friend. The O.J. Simpson case enthralled the globe and became the “Trial of the Century”. Thirty years later, the detectives, attorneys and families involved share their stories and why they believe the verdict remains divisive.

Feb. 23 — The “Racist” Cop

LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman tells his side of the story after becoming a household name when the defense accused him of planting a bloody glove and labeled him a racist. O.J. Simpson walked away a free man while Fuhrman’s life fell into shambles.

March 2 — Domestic Violence

O.J. Simpson’s history of domestic violence was a focal point for the prosecution. The defense claimed it didn’t prove he was a murderer. Nicole Brown’s sister details the abuse within their relationship.

March 9 — Racial Tension

The defense used the racial tension in Los Angeles to their benefit during the O.J. Simpson murder trial. The goal: convince jurors that the LAPD could not be trusted and were capable of planting evidence.

March 16 — Attack the Timeline

Did O.J. Simpson have enough time to murder Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman? The defense dissected the timeline to raise reasonable doubt. Detective Tom Lange and prosecutor Bill Hodgman explain their window of opportunity.

March 23 — The Bloody Gloves

It’s the most infamous moment of the trial, when the prosecution forced O.J. to put on the bloody glove in court. Did this and “shoddy” police work lose them the case? Defense attorney F. Lee Bailey takes us inside the pivotal courtroom moment and how O.J.’s “Dream Team” attacked the flawed investigation.

March 30 — Inside the Jury Room

The world watched as the verdict in the “Trial of the Century” came down. The Goldmans share their reaction and Juror #6, Lon Cryer, describes what happened behind closed doors. Was justice served or did O.J. Simpson get away with murder?

The double murder trial of Simpson – the college football phenom (Heisman Trophy recipient in 1968) who went on to become an NFL Hall of Famer and popular movie and television personality – riveted the nation during its nearly 10 full months in 1995. In addition to numerous dramatic courtroom moments, the trial was most notable for its strong racial overtones, its impact on the judiciary system and how it spurred Americans across the nation to openly discuss the issues surrounding domestic violence for the first time.