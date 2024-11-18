Monarch’s Reign Expands: Season 2 of Legacy of Monsters Begins Production

The monsters are back! With a dramatic, cinematic tease from the home of King Kong himself—Skull Island—it’s official: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is gearing up for its second season. The Godzilla-centric Apple TV+ series, set in the behemoth Monsterverse, promises to delve deeper into Monarch’s shadowy operations, showcasing more kaiju chaos and epic storytelling.

As the cameras roll, anticipation builds for the next chapter of this franchise juggernaut. Stay tuned—Monarch’s secrets are just beginning to unravel!