My Morning Jacket Unleashes “Everyday Magic” with Surreal New Video Amid Monumental Tour Moments

My Morning Jacket has released a whimsical and uplifting video for their latest single, “Everyday Magic,” capturing the dreamlike spirit that defines their acclaimed new album, is. The video arrives on the heels of an extraordinary stretch for the band, fresh off the first leg of their MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR and a historic homecoming to Louisville, KY.

Titled Come Home Again: A Celebration of Louisville, their five-night sold-out residency at the Louisville Palace was nothing short of legendary—105 songs, no repeats. The event showcased the band’s wide-ranging catalog, including many tracks from is, their 10th studio album. In true hometown hero fashion, the city honored the band with ceremonial keys, a “Hometown Heroes” banner, and a capsule collection collaboration with Louisville City FC.

Mayor Craig Greenberg praised the group’s unwavering connection to their roots: “They’ve never forgotten the city that brought the band together.” Fans gathered not only for the shows, but also for a special album signing at Guestroom Records—cementing the band’s continued love for the local community.

Meanwhile, the band’s celebration extended beyond Louisville. They headlined the 2025 edition of One Big Holiday in Miramar Beach, FL, delivering epic collaborations with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, S.G. Goodman, Karina Rykman, and J Mascis. Soon after, their powerful Jazz Fest finale in New Orleans included a touching tribute to the Soul Queen herself, Irma Thomas.

The second leg of their tour kicks off August 5 in Bend, OR, and features iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and multi-night runs in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Special guests include Melt, BALTHVS, and Babehoven.

As ever, My Morning Jacket continues their partnership with REVERB to ensure their tour is as sustainable as it is electrifying. The band remains committed to climate action and engaging fans through REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project.

With is, My Morning Jacket continues pushing creative boundaries while honoring their Kentucky roots and global fanbase. “Everyday Magic” is more than just a single—it’s a celebration of resilience, imagination, and the enduring power of music.

For tour dates, visit mymorningjacket.com/tour.