“Mythic Quest” Returns for Season Four in January

Apple TV+ announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy “Mythic Quest,” hailing from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, January 29, followed by one new episode weekly through Wednesday, March 26.

Season four of “Mythic Quest” brings stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin back together under the same fluorescent office lights. The reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.

Plus, as the upcoming fourth season of “Mythic Quest” reaches its finale, the much-anticipated anthology series “Side Quest” (FKA “Mere Mortals”) will make its global debut on March 26 with all four episodes. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.