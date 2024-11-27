New Comedy Special ‘Jack in Time for Christmas’ Streams on Prime Video

Jack Whitehall is set to light up the holidays in a Christmas Special which hosts an ensemble of famous faces including Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Rebel Wilson, available exclusively on Prime Video

Tis the season for gifts, goodwill, and of course genre-bending seasonal semi-scripted specials. That’s why Prime Video has wrapped up the ultimate Christmas present for comedy lovers. Premiering exclusively on Prime Video globally on 3rd December 2024, the special, led by Jack Whitehall, hosts an ensemble of famous faces including Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Dave Bautista and Rebel Wilson. The special is produced by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and Jackpot Productions.

In this hilariously festive adventure, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun, lending a hand (or hoof!) as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time.

Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue, Jack is joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper, and Tom Davis, who, together with Jack’s unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter. Will Jack make it home in time to hang his stocking, or will he be spending the holidays in the doghouse?