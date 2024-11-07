Paradox Brings ‘Across the Obelisk’ to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with Full Crossplay and Shared DLC

Paradox Interactive and Dreamsite Games have just dropped Across the Obelisk, the cooperative deck-building RPG, onto the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, rounding out its platform spread to PC, Switch, and now, the latest generation of consoles. With full cross-platform multiplayer support, players across all devices can now gather their friends for some card-slinging, dungeon-delving action—no matter what they’re playing on.

Across the Obelisk has carved out its own niche as a rogue-lite with a co-op twist, blending a party-based RPG framework with the intricate, customizable deck-building gameplay that fans love. Unlike traditional solo deck-builders, Across the Obelisk ups the ante by encouraging players to team up with up to three friends, choosing characters from a wide selection of unique heroes, each with their own abilities, upgradeable decks, and personalized skill trees. The game’s branching story paths and dynamically evolving world mean that each run brings new challenges, routes, and rewards, with player choices impacting the outcome every time.

Now fully loaded for console, Across the Obelisk is primed for cross-platform play, making it possible to form a party with friends across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Paradox has also made multiplayer more enticing by offering shared DLC: any player in a party can unlock expansion characters, maps, and other content even if only one person owns it. This player-friendly setup means that anyone who joins a friend’s game can experience the full range of expansions like Sands of Ulminin or the fan-favorite hero, Amelia, the Queen, regardless of individual purchases.

For new players ready to dive in, Across the Obelisk is available as a standalone purchase or bundled in the Starter Set, which includes the base game plus some extra goodies to kickstart your adventure: Sands of Ulminin and Amelia, the Queen expansions. With its tactical depth, rogue-lite replayability, and now fully cross-platform multiplayer, Across the Obelisk is a deck-builder that’s not only about honing your deck but also about sharing the journey with friends, no matter where they’re playing.