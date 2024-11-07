Souls-like Roguelike Crossover ‘Mortal Rite’ Unleashed on PC via Steam Early Access

Embody resurrected champions and fight to reclaim the shattered lands in Round Toast Studios’ action-packed debut title

The indie scene just got a jolt of adrenaline with Round Toast Studios’ debut release, Mortal Rite, now live on Steam Early Access. If you’re craving a high-stakes, action-packed blend of roguelike exploration with a punishing Souls-like edge, Mortal Rite has you covered. This fresh title brings together brutal melee combat, a richly layered fantasy world, and deep cooperative play, letting gamers dive solo or team up with up to five players to take down a world teeming with formidable foes.

At its core, Mortal Rite delivers fast, visceral melee battles where timing and strategy outshine simple button mashing. Players assume the roles of resurrected champions, each with distinct abilities, playstyles, and lore. Your mission? Stop a looming king’s encroachment by harnessing swappable skills, tactically crafted items, and teamwork. Even better, Mortal Rite lets you jump straight into multiplayer mayhem from the get-go, making it easier than ever to gather a squad, face down enemies, and adapt on the fly. But don’t get too comfortable—the game scales difficulty with party size, throwing even tougher enemies into the fray the larger your group grows.

An Action-Based Combat System with Depth

What sets Mortal Rite apart is its approach to melee combat, rewarding finesse over brute force. Players can trade blows, break enemy postures, and counter attacks through parries, deflections, or blocking maneuvers unique to each character. Whether it’s chaining together light and heavy attacks or integrating sprint, dodge, and aerial strikes, Mortal Rite promises a combat flow that keeps players engaged and on their toes.

You’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies—each presenting a unique challenge. Expect factional conflict too, which means you can pit your enemies against each other in a deadly free-for-all. In Mortal Rite, it’s all about using your surroundings, and sometimes even your enemies, to your advantage.

Dynamic World with Evolving Combat and Progression

Exploration in Mortal Rite doesn’t just lead to epic battles. As players traverse the game’s realms, they’ll find ability points and items to unlock fresh combat strategies. Each area is guarded by a gatekeeper, challenging players to adapt and refine their tactics. Once defeated, gatekeepers open new ways to revisit regions with remixed enemy setups, updated maps, and fresh items, upping the replay value. In multiplayer, enemies and map layouts shift, forcing players to work together as they adapt to new threats in real-time.

In the refuge, players can also duel each other for exclusive rewards, adding a layer of friendly competition between allies. With each character sporting two distinct play styles via the stance system, there’s always room to experiment, customize, and create a combat flow that matches your squad’s synergy.

Round Toast Studios’ Early Access Roadmap: A Commitment to Growth

With Mortal Rite in Early Access, Round Toast Studios is giving players the chance to shape the game’s future. Fans can expect regular updates, from performance tweaks to additional content, as the developers work toward the eventual 1.0 release. Round Toast Studios has made it clear that they’re in it for the long haul, aiming to deliver a continually refined experience shaped by player feedback.

Whether you’re a solo warrior or leading a party of friends, Mortal Rite brings a fresh take on the co-op Souls-like genre, combining relentless action with strategic depth. This is just the beginning for Round Toast Studios, and if Mortal Rite’s launch is any indicator, the journey promises to be dark, dangerous, and seriously fun.

Mortal Rite is now available for PC on Steam Early Access.