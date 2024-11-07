iam8bit Drops a Black Friday Blowout: Limited-Edition WoW Vinyl, Super Mario Jazz Vibes, and Collector’s Grails

Get ready, gamers and vinyl vultures. iam8bit’s going all out this Black Friday with a drop that’s hitting every corner of your pop culture cravings. Kicking off November 12 at 9 a.m. PST, iam8bit.com is unleashing an impressive lineup of restocked and all-new must-haves, including over 40 premium collectibles that’ll make your shelves look next-level.

Leading the charge is Joystick Jazz Vol. 3 by The Blueshift Big Band, taking iconic Super Mario tracks and giving them a smooth, finger-snappin’ jazz twist. Think Bob-Omb Battlefield reimagined as a smoky club jam—yep, it’s as cool as it sounds. This jazzy new addition is already streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, but for vinyl purists, the real prize is grabbing a copy for the turntable.

But it doesn’t stop there. iam8bit’s Black Friday feast is stacked with highly coveted vinyl restocks—like The Muppet Christmas Carol, the cult-classic Outer Wilds, and RPG favorite Persona. For the gamers, they’re bringing back physical editions of indie darlings, including the visually stunning Sea of Stars.

And of course, World of Warcraft fans, don’t sleep on the 2xLP set featuring Classic and Burning Crusade—it’s the ultimate way to summon Azeroth’s epic soundscapes into your living room. Whether you’re a vinyl junkie, a soundtrack collector, or a gaming gearhead, iam8bit’s lineup has something bound to hit you right in the nostalgia.

Some highlights of the event include:

Never Before Released:

Joystick Jazz Vol. 3 Vinyl – Price: $32.99 (New)

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade 2xLP – Price: $42.99 (New)

World of Warcraft Classic 2xLP – Price: $42.99 (New)

Fan-Demanded Represses:

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King 2xLP – Price: $42.99

Sea of Stars Physical Edition (Xbox, Nintendo Switch) – Price: $44.99

Persona 4 Vinyl Soundtrack 4xLP – $100

Persona 5 Royal 3xLP Vinyl Soundtrack – $75

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight 2xLP – $42.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night 2xLP – $42.99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight 2xLP – $42.99

Persona Dancing Vinyl Soundtrack Bundle – $139.99

Plus many, many more! Don’t miss iam8bit’s Black Friday event on November 12 at 9 a.m. PST on iam8bit.com.