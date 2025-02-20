Phish Announce Summer 2025 Tour

Phish have announced their summer 2025 tour, set to get underway June 20 for three nights at Manchester, NH’s SNHU Arena. The band will continue on with performances in Pittsburgh, PA (June 24), Austin, TX (June 27-28), Columbus, OH (July 9), North Charleston, SC (July 11-13), Philadelphia, PA (July 15-16), Chicago, IL (July 18-20), Forest Hills, NY (July 22-23), and Saratoga Springs, NY (July 25-27).

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, February 24 at 12 noon ET. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 am ET. Travel packages for the Boulder and Chicago shows go on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10 am local time. Travel packages for North Charleston go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 am ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.

The band recently announced West Coast tour dates which include two-night stands at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (April 18-19) and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 22-23) as well as a one-night-only show at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center on April 20 – the first Phish performance in Portland, OR in over 25 years.

The run concludes with a three-night return to Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl, set for April 25-27. In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band’s non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.

APRIL

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

JUNE

20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

21 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

﻿22 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

JULY

3 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

4 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

5 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC