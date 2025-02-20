Phish Announce Summer 2025 Tour

Phish have announced their summer 2025 tour, set to get underway June 20 for three nights at Manchester, NH’s SNHU Arena. The band will continue on with performances in Pittsburgh, PA (June 24), Austin, TX (June 27-28), Columbus, OH (July 9), North Charleston, SC (July 11-13), Philadelphia, PA (July 15-16), Chicago, IL (July 18-20), Forest Hills, NY (July 22-23), and Saratoga Springs, NY (July 25-27).
A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, February 24 at 12 noon ET. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 am ET. Travel packages for the Boulder and Chicago shows go on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10 am local time. Travel packages for North Charleston go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 am ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.
The band recently announced West Coast tour dates which include two-night stands at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (April 18-19) and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 22-23) as well as a one-night-only show at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center on April 20 – the first Phish performance in Portland, OR in over 25 years.
The run concludes with a three-night return to Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl, set for April 25-27. In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band’s non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.
APRIL
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
JUNE
20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
21 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
22 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
JULY
3 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
4 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
5 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC