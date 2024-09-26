Prime Video’s Bone-Chilling Horror “House of Spoils” Will Ruin Your Appetite This October

Hope you’re all still hungry. From Blumhouse Television comes House Of Spoils – starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed, streaming on Prime Video October 3rd.

House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant – a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate – where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering.

Starring: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset and Marton Csokas

Directed By: Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy