Prime Video’s December Lineup Promises Drama, Nostalgia, and Pure Chaos

Prime Video’s December offerings are here, and they’re anything but chill. From pulse-pounding action to deep dives into pop culture, the platform’s lineup is ready to keep you hooked through the holidays.

One of the buzziest entries is a new Pop Culture Jeopardy hosted by Colin Jost, delivering laughs and trivia in equal measure. Meanwhile, a Lisa Frank documentary promises to shatter the rainbow-colored illusion with tales of scandal and corporate chaos.

For action lovers, the slate is packed with fiery standoffs, biker gang drama, and fantasy epics about destiny and conquest. And just when you think it’s all over, alien invasions and citywide destruction crash the party.

This month, Prime Video proves it can do it all—big laughs, big stakes, and even bigger explosions. Consider your holiday plans sorted.