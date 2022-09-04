Bloober Team and Anshar Studios share an extended look into “The Final Note” – one of the completely new storylines they have created exclusively for Layers of Fears.

This revised take on the complete horror chronicle of Layers of Fear will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC in early 2023.

Layers of Fears aims to unify and deepen the overarching stories connecting Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, whilst also expanding on the story fans have come to know and love with original new chapters.

Layers of Fears is a first-person, psychological-horror game set in the early 20th century that explores the lives and tragedies of a madness-engulfed family and their slow descent into insanity. This is a journey heavily influenced by the many lenses of art, starting with Victorian painting and slowly unraveling into the worlds of music and film.

This game builds on the foundations of the franchise’s previous entries and works as a reimagination of the overall narrative structure connecting them all. Layers of Fears will serve as a nexus where the revised stories of the original Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2 coalesce into a single unified experience that is expanded with the addition of new original chapters.

Key Features: