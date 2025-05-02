Quavo Drops New Single “Dope Boy Phone” Featuring Takeoff

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Grammy-nominated artist Quavo has returned with fresh heat, releasing his latest single, “Dope Boy Phone” featuring the late Takeoff. Dropped under Quality Control Music/Motown Records, the track is Quavo’s third release this year, following “Trappa Rappa” and “Legends” with labelmate Lil Baby.

“Dope Boy Phone” is more than just another single — it’s a reunion of the unmistakable Unc & Phew chemistry that fans cherish. The track features a posthumous verse from Takeoff, Quavo’s nephew and fellow Migos member, bringing an emotional yet powerful energy. Quavo’s signature ad-libs crackle throughout the song, while Takeoff’s storytelling flows with the same vivid punch that helped define the Migos’ sound.

The production backs their synergy with booming bass, crisp percussion, and an infectious melody that instantly grabs listeners. As the duo trades sharp bars, their connection feels both nostalgic and fresh, reminding fans that their collaborative magic still resonates.

With “Dope Boy Phone”, Quavo not only honors Takeoff’s legacy but also reinforces his own staying power in the rap game. Their timeless flow and dynamic delivery prove once again why they helped shape an era of hip-hop.