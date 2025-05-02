Maroon 5 and LISA Unite for Electric New Single “PRICELESS”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning pop titans Maroon 5 have joined forces with global K-pop superstar LISA for their brand-new single, “PRICELESS”, out now via 222/Interscope Records. This collaboration marks a historic first for Maroon 5, as they team up with a K-pop artist, bringing together two global forces in pop music for an irresistibly catchy anthem.

The release is accompanied by a sleek and playful music video, directed by Aerin Moreno, which channels the action-packed glamour of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Shot on 35mm film against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Los Angeles, the visual adds an extra punch to the song’s fresh and infectious vibe.

“PRICELESS” serves as a preview of Maroon 5’s upcoming eighth studio album, details of which are set to be announced soon. Frontman Adam Levine described the track as a return to the band’s roots, featuring a raw, guitar-driven sound. “It’s just a guitar-based song, which we haven’t really done in so long,” Levine shared. “It actually got me a little emotional recording it because it felt like reconnecting to our roots.” Guitarist James Valentine echoed this sentiment, saying the track’s energy reminded him of the band’s early days.

For LISA, “PRICELESS” adds yet another milestone to her trailblazing career. Known worldwide as a member of BLACKPINK and a solo powerhouse, LISA continues to break records while expanding her influence in music, fashion, and entertainment. Following her chart-topping solo releases and celebrated debut at Coachella, this collaboration with Maroon 5 further cements her status as a global icon.

Maroon 5, one of the 21st century’s most successful bands, are also gearing up for a world tour following the success of their Las Vegas residency, which has now hit 40 shows. With over 30 billion streams and a string of record-breaking hits, their latest project promises to blend nostalgia with fresh energy.

With “PRICELESS”, Maroon 5 and LISA deliver a cross-cultural pop moment that’s set to dominate charts and playlists worldwide.