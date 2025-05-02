Yung Lean Returns With New Album Jonatan and Prepares for Global Tour

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Yung Lean has officially released Jonatan, his first studio album under his own name, Jonatan Leandoer, since 2020’s Starz. Dropped via his label World Affairs and AWAL, Jonatan is a culmination of years spent recording between the Swedish woods, the Californian desert, and New York City. Executive produced by Grammy-winner Rami Dawod (Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa), the album also boasts contributions from Beck and Oneohtrix Point Never, with art direction by Zak Gaterud (Ecco2k).

The album features singles like “Forever Yung” — accompanied by a fan-filled video directed by Aidan Zamiri — and “Babyface Maniacs,” a surreal visual directed by Suzie and Léo. Following last year’s Psykos with Bladee, Jonatan marks a powerful solo return, blending Lean’s past with a sharpened artistic vision.

This October, Lean will kick off his Forever Yung tour, covering North America and Europe. A glimpse of what’s to come was seen in his sold-out Stockholm show at the Avicii Arena, captured in a concert film that featured special appearances from Sad Boys and Drain Gang members, including Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital.

Beyond music, Leandoer is expanding his creative reach. His paintings, set for a future show, were recently highlighted in SNEEZE Magazine. On screen, he stars in Romain Gavras’ upcoming film Sacrifice, alongside stars like Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Now 28, Lean continues to defy expectations. Over a decade since his viral breakout “Ginseng Strip 2002,” he’s collaborated across genres — from Travis Scott to FKA twigs — and with Jonatan, he delivers perhaps his clearest statement yet: a synthesis of his eclectic career into a bold new era.

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/9 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall

11/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle

11/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

11/20 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

11/22 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette