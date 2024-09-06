Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Unite for the Epic Transformers Anthem ‘If I Fall”

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and Brian Tyler’s ARE WE DREAMING have come together to craft a powerful new anthem, “If I Fall,” setting the tone for Transformers One, the highly anticipated flick from Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment. The track pulses with resilience as the trio of heavy hitters push through hardship, their lyrics promising to “take no prisoners” and to never back down, no matter the odds. “It’s in my bloodline; I have too much pride,” Quavo boldly declares on the single, his voice dripping with defiance.

“If I Fall” is part of the soundtrack for Transformers One, which is poised to drop on September 20. The film boasts an absolutely stacked voice cast, featuring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Not only is it the first fully CG-animated Transformers movie, but it also promises to dive deep into the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Forget sworn enemies—before the war on Cybertron, these two were like brothers, united before their bond was shattered, altering the fate of their world forever.

Composer Brian Tyler, the creative force behind ARE WE DREAMING, shared some insights into the inspiration for “If I Fall.” “I started writing the song as a personal way to express my gratitude to those who lifted me up when I was down, and as a rebuke of those who turned away,” Tyler said. That core idea dovetails perfectly with Transformers One’s storyline, making the track a seamless fit for the film. Tyler is no stranger to working with Hollywood giants, but even he was excited to have Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign on board. “I was blessed to have both Quavo and Ty contribute their incredible vocals to the track—it turned out so dope!” Tyler raved.

It’s been a banner year for Quavo. He’s been riding high since his 2024 Hot 100 hit “Tough,” a collaboration with Lana Del Rey that set the charts on fire. He also made waves by reimagining Lenny Kravitz’s 1998 classic, “Fly Away,” with a new spin simply titled “Fly,” where Kravitz himself returned for the assist. And just this past July, Quavo stood side by side with Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, throwing his support behind her stance on gun control at a rally while endorsing her run for the presidency.

Ty Dolla $ign, meanwhile, is fresh off the success of “Carnival,” his latest Hot 100 No. 1 single featuring none other than Ye. That track helped catapult their album Vultures to the top of the charts, and the duo wasted no time dropping Vultures 2, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last month. With diamond-selling credentials, Ty continues to dominate the R&B scene with his genre-blurring artistry.

As for Brian Tyler, he’s got his fingerprints all over Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, from the Fast & Furious and Yellowstone franchises to Crazy Rich Asians, which saw him land on the 2019 Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score. As the maestro behind the score of Transformers One, Tyler’s music is sure to carry the same emotional weight and explosive energy fans have come to expect from the Transformers franchise.

With the combined firepower of Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and Brian Tyler, “If I Fall” is shaping up to be more than just a movie track—it’s an anthem for anyone fighting to rise above the struggle.