Papikasier Taps Into His Reggaeton Roots on Latest Bilingual Banger “Bad Bitch”

New York Latin music phenom, Papikaiser, teams up with SPKilla on his latest Reggaeton infused track, “Bad Bitch”, dedicated to Latinas around the world. Leaning into their Puerto Rican roots, the song mixes Spanish and English lyrics delivered through PK’s signature Nuyorican flow.

“I just wanted to tap into my Latin roots with this track. Reggaeton has always been my favorite genre and is requested a lot from my listeners,” explains Papikaiser. “The inspiration for the song came from the beat and where I’m from: Puerto Rico & New York.””

Papikaiser is a multi-talented artist and performer originally from Puerto Rico and now based in New York City. His blend of genres and bi-lingual lyrics have attracted a diverse and faithful fanbase who come out in droves to watch the young phenom perform. Adding to his live performance success, PK has secured spots on the Latin Billboard and iTunes Latin Charts.

Next up for Papikaiser is his performance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse for the Latino Village on August 30th at 6pm. More new music and videos coming soon, too!

For more on Papikasier, visit:

https://www.papikaiser.com

https://unitedmasters.com/m/bad-b-tch