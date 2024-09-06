Mercury Rev Shares “Born Horses” Single Off New Album

Psychedelic rock pioneers Mercury Rev are back, and they’re ready to take listeners on another cosmic journey with their latest studio album, Born Horses, out now everywhere, via Bella Union. Already garnering praise from tastemakers like Pitchfork, Stereogum, and NME, this release promises to be an immersive experience for those who’ve come to expect nothing less from this genre-defying band.

Ahead of the album’s release, Mercury Rev unveiled the title track, “Born Horses,” today—a mesmerizing thesis for the entire record. The song’s lyrics dive deep into existential realms, capturing themes of transcendence and unity. “I dreamed we were born horses waiting for wings,” sings Jonathan Donahue, a line that captures the ethereal vibe woven throughout the album. The recurring phrase “You and I” appears throughout, not as a nod to two separate souls but as a poetic reflection of duality within oneself. As guitarist Grasshopper puts it, “Born Horses is an illuminated poetic slice of hazy existential visions, wrapped in a velvet blanket of cosmic yearning.”

Mercury Rev has never been a band to play it safe, and this new collection continues their trend of pushing sonic boundaries. Fresh off the heels of a glowing 9.3 Pitchfork review for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, the band is once again channeling their fearless experimental energy. The result? A glistening fusion of psych, jazz, folk, baroque, and ambient textures—a sprawling, poetic soundscape anchored by their indie rock chops.

There’s a rich layer of artistic influence coursing through Born Horses, particularly in its vocal inspiration. The band draws heavily from minimalist art icon Tony Conrad and beat poet Robert Creeley, both of whom were University at Buffalo mainstays when Mercury Rev was formed. With a nod to these avant-garde legends, the album offers a tribute to progressive thought, wrapping it all up in Mercury Rev’s signature kaleidoscopic style.