Half Waif Shares “The Museum”- A Heart Wrenching Reflection On Climate Change

Last month Half Waif aka Nandi Rose announced her new studio album, ‘See You At The Maypole’. Coming out in less than a month on October 4, this collection of music came to fruition after a newly pregnant Rose experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in December of 2021, followed by months of medical complications. “I was literally carrying death inside me,” she explains, “and then my body was frozen.” In that same time, Rose’s beloved mother-in-law was diagnosed with aggressive pancreatic cancer; it felt like the universe was playing an endless, cruel joke. And so, Rose wrote to save herself. Before the sunrise, she wrote in the quiet corner of the would-be nursery while her husband slept across the hall. These were lullabies for no one, whispers dissipating into the fog.

In The Wild Edge of Sorrow: The Sacred Work of Grief by Francis Weller, the author highlights the importance of ritual spaces, and how many communities tend to gather in these spaces when someone has lost a loved one. Though the stem of many of these songs were written in isolation, Rose’s lullabies would soon bloom into a collective calling for anyone experiencing their own personal winter. ‘See You At The Maypole’ is a room for wailing, not just for catharsis but for connection. Like lung-bursting sing-a-longs alone in the car, notes leaving the open window to be caught by another.

Now she is sharing a new excerpt from that journey, the album track “The Museum”.

Just after the album’s release, Half Waif will perform two album release shows – one in upstate New York and one in Brooklyn – and will then tour the country in support of ‘See You At The Maypole’ beginning at the top of 2025, in addition to a brief EU run in mid-February. All upcoming dates are listed below.

US 2024 / 2025 TOUR DATES

10/5 – Chatham, NY @ PS21

10/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

1/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

1/11 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

1/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

1/14 – Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk

1/15 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

1/16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

1/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University

1/29 – Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

1/30 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

1/31 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

3/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

3/2 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

3/4 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/5 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s



EU & UK 2025 TOUR DATES

2/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

2/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

2/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

2/13 – Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

2/14 – London, UK @ King’s Place