HANSON Release Cover of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” From Deluxe 20th Anniversary of “Underneath” 

HANSON have released a cover of folk icon Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” The song is one of two brand-new recordings taken from the 20th-anniversary celebration of their landmark third album, Underneath. The band is marking two decades of independence with Underneath: Complete, an expanded deluxe edition re-release out October 4, 20204, which will be followed by a unique concert tour and more.

“Nick Drake’s hypnotic music made a deep impression on us while we were writing and recording Underneath,” says Taylor Hanson. “So much so that ‘Pink Moon’ is referenced in the lyrics of our song ‘Penny And Me.’ As we celebrate the Underneath album’s 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to be able to share our rendition of ‘Pink Moon,’ because by sharing music we love we are also sharing a special part of our own musical story.”

Released by their own 3CG Records in 2004, Underneath immediately ascended to #1 on Billboard’s “Top Independent Albums” chart amidst critical and popular acclaim around the globe. Underneath: Complete will see the album joined by two brand new recordings along with seven rare tracks from the original sessions. Among the highlights are fan favorites previously heard only on special project releases and bootleg recordings of live performances, including collaborations with such icons as Carole King, Glenn Ballard, Matthew Sweet, and more. Underneath: Complete arrives via 3CG Records on Friday, October 4. Pre-orders are available now.

Underneath: Complete was heralded by the premiere of “Penny & Me (Moonlight Version),” a newly recorded take on the beloved hit single which harkens back to the emotionally intimate textures of the aforementioned Nick Drake while also elevating HANSON’s signature harmonies to extraordinary new heights.

“Underneath represented a bold new chapter for the band which sparked a powerful connection between our band and fans around the world, who helped re-define a new generation of independent music releases,” says Taylor Hanson.

“This album is very personal to us,” says Isaac Hanson, “and we are really inspired by the fresh recording of ‘Penny and Me’, which we feel brings even deeper emotional weight to this song about the power of music and connection.”

A music video is streaming now at YouTube featuring the return of Samaire Armstrong who played the Penny character in the original music video reprising her role, alongside Taylor Hanson’s daughter Penelope Hanson being introduced as Penny of a new generation. The video was directed by actor/writer/director Natalie Morales who cites the band as creative inspiration for her work in the entertainment industry.

An array of eagerly awaited events including international dates and festival performances are slated through 2024. For complete details, please visit hanson.net.

HANSON – “UNDERNEATH: EXPERIENCE TOUR” 2024

OCTOBER

3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

6 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

8 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

12 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

14 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

16 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

17 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

30 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

31 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

3 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

6 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco