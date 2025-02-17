Raging Midlife Starring Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin, Walter Koenig Coming To Select Theaters

Mark and Alex embark on a journey to retrieve a cherished tank top worn by their idol, iconic 80s wrestler “Raging Abraham Lincoln,” after they are outbid by a grieving daughter, Tyler, determined to fulfill her late father’s wish to be torched in the shirt.

As romance sparks between Alex and Tyler, Alex must choose between the love of his life and the ultimate piece of wrestling memorabilia.

Starring: Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin, Walter Koenig, Emily Sweet, Nic Costa, Matt Zak, Darielle Mason, Bryna Smith, Rob Taylor, Motch O Mann, Judy Levitt. Joseph Aviel, Danielle Vasinova