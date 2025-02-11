A24’s “Friendship” Trailer Drops: Rudd & Robinson’s Bromance Gone Wrong

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming comedy, “Friendship,” starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film explores the hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences of a desperate quest for male bonding.

The Plot Thickens: Obsession Next Door

Tim Robinson plays Craig, a suburban dad who finds himself completely captivated by his charming new neighbor, Austin, portrayed by Paul Rudd. Determined to forge a deep friendship, Craig goes to increasingly absurd lengths to win Austin’s approval. What starts as innocent admiration quickly spirals into obsession, threatening to upend both men’s lives.

Stellar Cast & Festival Buzz

Alongside Robinson and Rudd, “Friendship” boasts a talented supporting cast including Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Billy Bryk. The film already generated buzz after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2024. A24 acquired distribution rights shortly after.

“Friendship” is slated for a theatrical release on May 9th. Before that, audiences at SXSW will get an early peek in March. If you’re a fan of A24’s quirky comedies, Tim Robinson’s signature humor, or Paul Rudd’s undeniable charisma, “Friendship” promises to be a must-see.