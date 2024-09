Re:Awaken is an anime inspired coming of age story supported by a fast paced action roguelike that takes place in the afterlife. The gameplay revolves around balancing you and your enemies strength while battling through unique worlds with their own twists on the roguelike genre.

Purify negativity from the afterlife and bring together the children of fate! Swear oaths to divine beasts, level up your soul and wield powerful twilight abilities in an isekai story unlike any other.