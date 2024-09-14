Explore Iconic Worlds as Fan-Favorite Characters in ‘Funko Fusion’ Mashup Action-Adventure Game

Inspired by the wildly popular Funko Pop! figures, Funko Fusion is a new action-adventure crossover game developed and published by 10:10 Games. This exciting title invites players to step into the Wonder Works Factory, select their favorite world as a starting point, and embark on an epic journey where every decision is theirs to make. Along the way, players will battle enemies, solve puzzles, and experience worlds inspired by iconic movies, TV series, comics, and video games. The ultimate goal? Defeat the villainous Eddy Funko and thwart his dreams of total domination.

Funko Fusion is a love letter to pop culture, packed with levels, quests, and countless references to beloved NBCUniversal franchises. From Jurassic World to JAWS, Back to the Future, The Thing, and Battlestar Galactica, the game features a massive array of fan-favorite properties. Additional worlds include Hot Fuzz, Chucky, Xena: Warrior Princess, The Umbrella Academy, and Masters of the Universe, alongside collaborations with Skybound Entertainment’s Invincible and Capcom’s Mega Man, among others.

Curious to try out Funko Fusion? Players can dive into the action with a free PC demo on Steam, which includes the first level inspired by Universal Pictures’ 1982 horror classic The Thing. In the demo, players can take control of fan-favorite characters like Mega Man, Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights at Freddy’s), and He-Man (Masters of the Universe).

For collectors, Funko Fusion goes beyond the game. This month, the first wave of a special Funko Pop! figure line based on in-game characters is available on Funko.com and at select global retailers. A second wave, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, is set to launch later this year. Each figure comes with randomized codes that unlock exclusive in-game bonuses, including playable characters like Mecha Freddy and variant outfits such as Slime Pit He-Man and Battle Damaged M3GAN.

With Funko Fusion, fans of pop culture can immerse themselves in a universe that brings together the best of their favorite franchises while unlocking fun surprises along the way.

Funko Fusion is available now digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with physical console editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S available from select global retailers.

Funko Fusion launches for PlayStation 4 on November 15 and digitally for Nintendo Switch this December, with the Nintendo Switch physical edition launching in March 2025.