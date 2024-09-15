Survival Crafting Game ‘Nightingale’ Launches Realms Rebuilt Update

Inflexion Games has just launched its biggest update yet for Nightingale, the gaslamp-fantasy PVE survival-crafting game. Titled Realms Rebuilt, the update introduces a wealth of new content and features, making it a significant milestone in the game’s development.

At the heart of Realms Rebuilt is an all-new handcrafted campaign that takes players on an epic journey across gravity-defying deserts, corrupted forests, and other dangerous landscapes. Realmwalkers are tasked with reigniting the Crossways, a crucial step in unlocking the path back to humanity. This new campaign promises fresh challenges, lore, and environments for players to explore.

In addition to the campaign, Realms Rebuilt brings major enhancements to the game’s crafting and progression systems. Players will find a revamped crafting interface with deeper options, allowing them to get more out of their equipment. A new tech tree gives players greater agency in charting their path to becoming a legendary Realmwalker, while a streamlined progression system makes upgrading weapons, clothing, and tools more intuitive.

The update also introduces several gameplay features, including new dungeons and formidable boss battles designed to test the skills of even the most seasoned players. Combat has been expanded with new weapons, tool abilities, and spells—one of the more unique additions being the ability to wield fish missiles in battle. For those focused on building, the expanded estates feature increases building limits, allowing for larger and more complex designs. The update also adds an elegant Regency tileset, giving builders a new aesthetic to play with as they create their homes in the Faewilds.

In a more playful addition, Realms Rebuilt introduces a range of new pets, including cats decked out in jaunty bonnets. This lighthearted touch adds a bit of charm to the otherwise intense survival experience.

Nightingale continues to challenge players with its blend of exploration, crafting, and survival set in a Victorian gaslamp fantasy world. Whether playing solo or with up to five friends, players traverse the Realms, crafting Realm Cards to open portals to new destinations, building and customizing estates, and battling to survive in the mysterious Faewilds. With the Realms Rebuilt update, the game has taken a huge leap forward, offering a richer and more expansive experience for its growing community of players.