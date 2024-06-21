Rema Premieres “Benin Boys” Music Video feat. Shalipoppi 

global superstar and Mavin Global/Jonzing World artist Rema unveiled a blockbuster music video for newly released single “Benin Boys” featuring rising Nigerian artist Shalipoppi. The song is a tribute to Benin City, from which they both hail while the video is packed with symbolism and touchstones of Benin culture.

Directed by Director K, the video follows Rema and Shalipoppi around Benin City showcasing the pair’s home city and its various landmarks including Rema’s old school. It depicts the historical sites of the old kingdom and artefacts like Benin Bronzes and cameo of bats which are a fixture in the city’s sky. The video also pays homage to Benin’s culture whereby young men shave their heads when a new prince ascends the throne to take over the kingdom. Steeped in symbolism and rich visuals, the music video sets the tone for what fans can expect in this new era for HIM.