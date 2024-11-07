Return to Cape Cod’s Dark Underbelly in Hightown Season 3 – Coming To Home Video

Cape Cod might look like a paradise of sandy beaches and lobster rolls, but Hightown’s third season is here to remind us that underneath the glossy surface lies a twisted, crime-infested world. Coming to EST on November 18 from Lionsgate, the new season pulls us back into the life of former State Trooper Jackie Quiñones, who’s been stripped of her badge but still has a score to settle. Played with gritty intensity by Monica Raymund (known for Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.), Jackie is no stranger to moral gray areas—and in Season 3, she dives deeper into Cape Cod’s darkest corners, risking everything to solve a brutal string of missing persons and murder cases.

Jackie’s haunted past is catching up with her, and without the authority of a badge, she’s forced to rely on her instincts, and occasionally on old friends. Her former cop colleagues, Ray Abruzzo (World War Z’s James Badge Dale) and Alan Saintille (The Originals’ Riley Voelkel), are still on the force, keeping tabs on a drug ring that refuses to stay down. Despite their best efforts, Cape Cod’s streets are flooded with drugs, and the prison gates are a revolving door: Frankie Cuevas, a kingpin with his own tangled web of crime, goes in, only for his right-hand man Osito to come out, ready to pick up right where he left off.

Meanwhile, the power dynamics shift with the arrival of Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston hungry to claim his piece of Cape Cod’s drug trade. This new player escalates the chaos, forming uneasy alliances, betraying old ones, and upping the stakes. In a town overrun by corruption, trust becomes a luxury—and Jackie finds herself deeper in than ever, drawn into a mission that will test every ounce of her resolve.

This season of Hightown is darker and more complex than ever, following Jackie’s search for truth in a world where all roads lead to more trouble. Coming to home video on November 18th.