RIFF RAFF Starring Jennifer Coolidge and Ed Harris to Hit Theaters February 28

The much-anticipated film RIFF RAFF, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Ed Harris, is set to debut in theaters on February 28. The official trailer, recently unveiled by Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, and Grindstone, has already sparked excitement among movie enthusiasts. With a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline, the film promises to deliver a mix of humor, tension, and heartfelt drama.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dito Montiel, RIFF RAFF brings together a powerhouse ensemble that includes Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey, Emanuela Postacchini, Michael Angelo Corvino, Pete Davidson, and Bill Murray. Each cast member adds their own dynamic energy, making the film one of the most exciting releases of the year.

At the heart of the story is Vincent, played by Ed Harris, a reformed ex-criminal who dreams of living a peaceful and quiet life. Alongside his wife Sandy, portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge, and their son DJ, Vincent has worked hard to build a loving family. The family retreats to a secluded cabin for a winter break, celebrating DJ’s last holiday at home before heading off to college.

However, their tranquil getaway takes a chaotic turn when Vincent’s estranged son Rocco (Lewis Pullman), his girlfriend Marina (Emanuela Postacchini), and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth (Gabrielle Union) show up uninvited. With them comes an ominous warning: notorious gangsters Leftie and Lonnie are on their way. What begins as a holiday filled with hope and family bonding quickly escalates into a tension-filled confrontation, forcing Vincent to reckon with his past and protect the life he has worked so hard to build.

The trailer hints at a captivating blend of dark comedy, familial drama, and suspenseful action. Jennifer Coolidge’s trademark wit shines as she portrays Sandy, balancing moments of humor with the intensity of the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, Ed Harris brings his signature gravitas to Vincent, a man torn between the man he used to be and the life he wants to preserve. The film also promises memorable performances from Pete Davidson and Bill Murray, whose roles add intrigue and a touch of unpredictability to the story.

Dito Montiel, known for his knack for exploring complex relationships and moral dilemmas, has crafted a narrative that delves deep into the bonds of family, loyalty, and redemption. The setting of the remote winter cabin further heightens the tension, creating a gripping atmosphere that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With its all-star cast, compelling plot, and a director who knows how to balance action and emotion, RIFF RAFF is shaping up to be a must-watch film. Mark your calendars for February 28 and get ready to experience a thrilling journey filled with twists, laughs, and unforgettable moments.