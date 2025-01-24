Get Award Season Ready with Regal’s Best Picture Film Festival

Following today’s nominations for filmmaking’s highest honor, the Oscars®, Regal announces their annual Best Picture Film Festival will take place February 21-March 2. Tickets for each of the Best Picture Oscar®-nominated films will be $6 at participating locations with a special $5 admission price and $7 concession combo available to Regal Crown Club members.

Best Picture Oscar-nominated films screening at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are:

Anora (R)

The Brutalist (R)

A Complete Unknown (R)

Conclave (PG)

Dune: Part Two (PG-13)

Emilia Pérez (R)

I’m Still Here (PG-13)

Nickel Boys (PG-13)

The Substance (R)

Wicked (PG)

Tickets for each Oscar-nominated title in the Regal Best Picture Film Festival are $6 and will be available for purchase starting on January 23. Joining the Regal Crown Club is free, and members will receive $1 off admission on Best Picture Oscar-nominated titles and a $7 small popcorn and drink combo offer for each festival visit. For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theatres, visit Regal through the mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.