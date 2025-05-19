Rihanna Drops New Single “Friend Of Mine” for Upcoming SMURFS Movie Soundtrack

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Rihanna has just released her brand-new track “Friend Of Mine” from the highly anticipated SMURFS movie soundtrack, distributed by Roc Nation. This marks the second single from the film’s official album, following “Higher Love” by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. The upbeat anthem continues to build excitement around the animated feature, with “Friend Of Mine” now available to stream and the full soundtrack available for pre-order and pre-save. The complete album drops on June 13th.

In addition to lending her vocals to the soundtrack, Rihanna stars as Smurfette in SMURFS, Paramount Animation’s latest reimagining of the beloved blue characters. The movie hits theaters July 18th and promises a fresh twist with an all-star voice cast including John Goodman as Papa Smurf, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, and many more.

The story follows Smurfette as she takes the lead when Papa Smurf is captured by the sinister wizards Razamel and Gargamel. With courage and heart, she guides the Smurfs into the real world to rescue him, discovering new allies and deeper truths about their destiny along the way.

SMURFS is shaping up to be a vibrant mix of humor, adventure, and music, with Rihanna’s contributions setting the tone for an energetic and emotional journey. Fans can expect a unique blend of pop culture and nostalgia, anchored by powerful performances and a genre-blending soundtrack.

Don’t miss out—stream “Friend Of Mine” now and get ready for the SMURFS soundtrack release on June 13th. Catch Rihanna as Smurfette in theaters July 18th.