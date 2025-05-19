AVICII FOREVER: A Powerful Celebration of a Musical Icon

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Interscope Records, Pophouse, and the Avicii Estate proudly present AVICII FOREVER, a deeply moving compilation honoring the legacy of Tim Bergling—known to the world as Avicii. This 19-track collection spans his most iconic works and introduces a brand-new single, “Let’s Ride Away” featuring Elle King. Available now on all major streaming platforms, physical formats, and through exclusive content on Avicii’s official channels, AVICII FOREVER invites listeners to revisit the timeless artistry of a true music pioneer.

This release follows the critically acclaimed documentary I’M TIM, which premiered globally on Netflix this past New Year’s Eve. The film offered an intimate portrait of Tim’s creative genius and personal journey. AVICII FOREVER continues that celebration, giving fans—old and new—a deeper look into his genre-defying musical legacy.

“Let’s Ride Away” stands out as a posthumous gem co-written by Tim Bergling, Luke Laird, and Kacey Musgraves. Produced by Bergling, Laird, and Carl Falk, the track blends Avicii’s signature melodic style with roots-inspired instrumentation, including the same brass band featured in “Fades Away.” Elle King’s soaring vocals amplify the song’s spirit of freedom and adventure, making it feel both fresh and unmistakably Avicii.

Carl Falk, a longtime friend and collaborator, reflected, “Tim wasn’t just a unique artist—he was a once-in-a-generation songwriter and producer… ‘Let’s Ride Away’ captures that perfectly.” Producer Luke Laird echoed the sentiment, calling the experience of working with Avicii “a true joy,” highlighting his rare balance of humility and precision in the studio.

The compilation features worldwide hits such as “Wake Me Up,” “Levels,” and “Heart Upon My Sleeve” (feat. Imagine Dragons), alongside deeper cuts that reflect the evolution of Avicii’s sound and spirit. Whether you’re a devoted fan or discovering him for the first time, AVICII FOREVER offers a powerful reminder of the timelessness of his music.

The cover art, featuring a monument carved in stone from Bjärlöv, Sweden—where Tim spent his summers—serves as a visual tribute to his enduring legacy. AVICII FOREVER is more than an album; it’s a celebration of a life, a sound, and a legacy that lives on.