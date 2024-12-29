Robert De Niro Makes TV Debut with Netflix’s Explosive Thriller ‘Zero Day’

Robert De Niro is taking a bold step into television, headlining his first-ever TV series, and it’s anything but low-profile. The legendary actor is set to star in Zero Day, a limited series coming to Netflix on February 20. Created by Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Maze Runner), this conspiracy thriller promises to grip audiences with its chilling premise: a former U.S. president leading an investigation into a catastrophic cyberattack while grappling with his own inner demons.

De Niro, known for his unparalleled screen presence, is equally unnerved by the real world. “Right now, our actual world is scarier,” he confessed to Netflix in a recent interview.

A Post-Cyberattack World in Crisis

The stakes in Zero Day are nothing short of seismic. As Eric Newman described it, the series delves into the chaos unleashed by a devastating cyberattack that claims thousands of lives and threatens to shatter a nation teetering on collapse. “It’s about the aftermath,” Newman shared, “and the societal and personal costs of responding to such a disaster.”

Noah Oppenheim echoed the sentiment, adding, “The show also examines the toll on those who bear the weight of extraordinary responsibility — what it means for them, their families, and their humanity.”

De Niro plays former President George Mullen, tasked with leading the Zero Day Commission to uncover the perpetrators of this unprecedented attack. His mission unfolds in a fractured world rife with misinformation and power struggles between the tech industry, Wall Street, and political elites. The character’s ethos, says De Niro, is unflinching honesty. “Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

A Star-Studded Cast

Backing De Niro is an ensemble cast brimming with award-winning talent. Angela Bassett takes on the role of President Evelyn Mitchell, a master political strategist who brings Mullen back into the fold. Jesse Plemons portrays Roger Carlson, Mullen’s ambitious former aide turned fixer, while Lizzy Caplan plays Alexandra Mullen, a congresswoman striving to carve her own political path despite her father’s legacy.

Connie Britton stars as Valerie Whitesell, Mullen’s sharp former chief of staff, and Joan Allen plays Sheila Mullen, the poised and ambitious former first lady. Other notable cast members include Matthew Modine as House Speaker Richard Dreyer, Bill Camp as CIA Director Jeremy Lasch, and Dan Stevens as Evan Green, a polarizing political commentator who becomes Mullen’s fiercest critic.

Adding further intrigue are characters like Monica Kidder, a tech billionaire played by Gaby Hoffmann, and Robert Lyndon, a corporate manipulator portrayed by Clark Gregg. Mark Ivanir and McKinley Belcher III round out the cast as Mullen’s trusted confidant and a Justice Department investigator, respectively.

Questions for Our Times

At its core, Zero Day is a reflection of our current reality. The series asks: How do we discern truth in an era defined by conspiracy theories and digital disinformation? And in a world seemingly unraveling, how much of that chaos is self-inflicted?

Newman calls De Niro an integral part of the creative process, describing him as “hands-on and deeply involved.” The actor’s gravitas, he notes, brings unparalleled depth to a project of this scope. “You can count on one hand the actors in history who bring this level of pedigree, talent, and credibility to their work.”

Mark Your Calendar

The buzz surrounding Zero Day is palpable, with a teaser already available on Netflix. In one standout line from the trailer, President Mitchell (Bassett) delivers a chilling reminder to Mullen: “People will believe what they need to believe.”

Get ready for a gripping, high-stakes investigation when Zero Day premieres on February 20. With De Niro at the helm, it’s certain to be an unforgettable ride.