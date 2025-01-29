Roman Reigns Crowned WWE 2K25 Cover Star: A New Era for the Franchise

The WWE 2K series is back with WWE 2K25, launching in March 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This year’s cover star is none other than Roman Reigns, “The Original Tribal Chief,” flanked by his trusted advisor Paul Heyman. Alongside the Standard Edition, special editions celebrate The Undertaker and the iconic Bloodline faction, featuring a rich array of content and exclusive items.

The game promises groundbreaking updates, from The Bloodline’s Dynasty 2K Showcase to innovative match types like Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match, and intergender bouts. Players can also explore The Island, a WWE-themed online world exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, offering a mix of single-player quests and multiplayer events.

With over 300 playable characters, WWE 2K25 boasts the largest roster in franchise history. Current WWE stars, legends, and Hall of Famers such as The Rock, Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk are included. Players can even relive key moments from the Anoa’i family dynasty, featuring stars like Yokozuna and Jacob Fatu, or create dream matches in 2K Showcase mode.

The gameplay experience has been enhanced with fan-favorite features like Chain Wrestling, improved barricade dives, and more dynamic camera options for online matches. MyGM mode now supports up to four players, allowing managers to compete globally with cross-brand events. Meanwhile, MyFACTION introduces a World Tour mode and seasonal updates for ongoing replayability.

Customization takes center stage in the Creation Suite, enabling players to design everything from arenas and championships to unique crowd signs. MyRISE continues its story-driven approach with new narrative twists featuring WWE icons like Kevin Owens and Bayley.

For collectors, three editions are available. The Standard Edition launches March 14, 2025, while the Deadman Edition and Bloodline Edition release a week earlier on March 7. These editions feature bonus content, such as exclusive playable characters, digital cosmetics, and early access perks.

WWE 2K25 is set to redefine sports entertainment gaming, offering something for every fan, whether they’re drawn to the history of the Bloodline, new match types, or the expansive multiplayer experiences. Pre-orders are open now, so don’t miss the chance to step into the ring this March.