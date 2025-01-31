RPG MAKER WITH PlayStation Demo Now Available

In an exciting development for aspiring game creators, NIS America has released a playable demo for RPG MAKER WITH on PlayStation platforms. This latest entry in the popular game creation series is now available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to test drive.

Demo Details

The demo, dubbed the “PLAYER demo,” was announced with a trailer released on Friday. It offers PlayStation gamers an early glimpse into the robust game-making tools and features that RPG MAKER WITH brings to the table. This release comes well ahead of the full game’s launch, giving users ample time to familiarize themselves with the software.

Release Schedule

While Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to the full version of RPG MAKER WITH on October 11, 2025, PlayStation users will need to wait a bit longer. The PS4 and PS5 versions are slated for release later in 2025, with exact dates yet to be announced.

Features and Expectations

RPG MAKER WITH continues the series’ tradition of empowering users to create their own role-playing games without the need for extensive programming knowledge. One of the standout features highlighted is the asset sharing capability, which allows creators to collaborate and share resources, potentially fostering a vibrant community of game makers.

This PlayStation demo release marks a significant step in RPG MAKER WITH’s journey to consoles, offering an accessible entry point for those curious about game development. As the full release approaches, it will be interesting to see how the PlayStation community embraces this powerful creation tool.