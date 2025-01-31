The End of The Sun: A Story-Driven Adventure Game Set in Slavic Myths – Available Now!

The highly anticipated wait is over. After nearly eight years of tireless development, The End of The Sun, an immersive story-driven adventure game inspired by Slavic mythology, officially launched on January 29, 2025. This groundbreaking project is the work of a passionate two-person indie development team based in Ciężkowice, Poland. Their dedication and creativity have culminated in a game that promises to captivate players with its unique blend of myth, culture, and cutting-edge technology.

The End of The Sun is more than just a game—it is an experience born of an unwavering commitment to authentic storytelling. Every aspect of the game, from its narrative depth to its visual richness, has been painstakingly crafted to ensure players feel deeply connected to its world. Thanks to the support of a devoted fanbase over the years, this independent creation has finally come to life.

An Adventure Through Slavic Myths and Time

In The End of The Sun, players step into the shoes of Ashter, a Slavic sorcerer, tasked with unraveling the mysteries of a secluded village frozen in time. The game’s narrative is intricately woven into the fabric of Slavic holidays, traditions, and seasonal changes, offering an authentic glimpse into a bygone era.

The gameplay centers on time travel, a mechanic that allows players to explore the lives of the villagers across different time periods. By shifting between past and future, players can uncover secrets, solve mysteries, and make decisions that will leave a lasting impact on the world around them.

What Makes The End of The Sun Unique?

The End of The Sun stands out not only for its cultural richness but also for its innovative features. Here are some of the highlights that make this game a must-play for adventure and storytelling enthusiasts:

Slavic Mythology and Cultural Roots : Delve into a richly detailed world inspired by real myths, legends, and forgotten traditions of Slavic culture. The game’s narrative is steeped in meticulous research to ensure authenticity.

: Delve into a richly detailed world inspired by real myths, legends, and forgotten traditions of Slavic culture. The game’s narrative is steeped in meticulous research to ensure authenticity. Time Travel Mechanics : Seamlessly explore the past and future, piecing together the lives of characters and understanding the interconnected stories of the village.

: Seamlessly explore the past and future, piecing together the lives of characters and understanding the interconnected stories of the village. Photogrammetry Technology : Immerse yourself in breathtakingly realistic environments created using photogrammetry, with objects and architecture scanned directly from ethnographic museums and historical sites.

: Immerse yourself in breathtakingly realistic environments created using photogrammetry, with objects and architecture scanned directly from ethnographic museums and historical sites. Nonlinear Storytelling : Discover the mysteries of the village at your own pace. The game encourages exploration, giving players the freedom to follow their curiosity.

: Discover the mysteries of the village at your own pace. The game encourages exploration, giving players the freedom to follow their curiosity. Dynamic World : Experience the passage of time and changing weather, both of which influence the atmosphere and hidden elements of the game.

: Experience the passage of time and changing weather, both of which influence the atmosphere and hidden elements of the game. Multilingual Support: With full English and Polish voiceovers and subtitles in multiple languages, including German, Spanish, Russian, French, Chinese, and Ukrainian, the game ensures accessibility for a global audience.

A Vision Turned Reality

The journey to bring The End of The Sun to life has been extraordinary. Spanning nearly a decade, the development process was fueled by a profound love for storytelling and Slavic culture. Every detail—whether it’s the changing seasons, the interplay of light and shadow, or the layers of a nonlinear narrative—was designed to deliver a meaningful experience.

Now, the team invites players worldwide to step into this mesmerizing world and experience its depth for themselves. Whether you are drawn to its cultural authenticity, its innovative mechanics, or its rich narrative, The End of The Sun offers something truly special.

Where to Play

The End of The Sun is now available on PC via major platforms. Join Ashter on his journey to uncover the hidden truths of the village and the lives of its people. Explore, time travel, and experience the wonder of Slavic mythology like never before.

Start your adventure today. The End of The Sun is waiting for you.

Release Date: January 29, 2025

Available On: Steam, Epic Store, GOG

Language versions: English, Polish, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Czech, Chinese-Simplified, Italian, Ukrainian (English and Polish – full Audio).