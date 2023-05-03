Rufus Wainwright Shares “Harvest” Featuring Andrew Bird And Chris Stills

Rufus Wainwright shares “Harvest (feat. Andrew Bird & Chris Stills),” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. This interpretation of a Neil Young classic heralds Wainwright’s eagerly awaited new album, Folkocracy, a star-studded collection of folk music reinventions arriving Friday, June 2 via BMG in a range of formats including digital download, CD, and vinyl.

“The music of Neil Young has been part of my entire life. What has always drawn me to him are his lyrics. I think that lyrics are often underrated in today’s music. But then of course with Neil Young you also get these absolutely iconic melodies and the sound quality of his albums is simply amazing. He is the full package.

To record Harvest was a pure joy. I had never sung with Andrew or recorded with him playing the violin and he is so inherently musical that it feels so natural to sing such a sophisticated song with him. And it was amazing to include my old friend Chris Stills on this track who probably was fed Neil Young’s voice with his mother’s milk. Chris has one of the most beautiful voices I have heard and his harmonizing is absolutely delicious.”

– Rufus Wainwright

In addition, this August will see Wainwright embark on a worldwide Folkocracy Tour while also marking both the 25th anniversary of his landmark debut album, 1998’s Rufus Wainwright, and the 20th anniversary of 2003’s award-winning Want One (and its 2004 companion, Want Two) with a series of orchestral shows featuring lush symphonic arrangements by Sally Herbert (Woodkid, Florence + the Machine) and Max Moston (Antony and the Johnsons). A full slate of North American, EU, and UK dates will be announced soon. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit rufuswainwright.com/tour.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT TOUR 2023

MAY

3 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston (Early Show) *

3 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston (Late Show) *

4 – Northampton, MA – BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity *

6 – Provincetown, MA – Provincetown Town Hall *

16 – New York, NY – Café Carlyle ^

17 – New York, NY – Café Carlyle ^

18 – New York, NY – Café Carlyle ^

19 – New York, NY – Café Carlyle ^

20 – New York, NY – Café Carlyle ^

JUNE

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall **

3 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre **

4 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions **

21 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Cain Park **

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus **

24 – Vienna, VA – Out & About Festival **

25 – Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center **

27 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse **

29 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center **

30 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall **

JULY

1 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theater **

7 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival **

9 – Mariposa, ON – Mariposa Folk Festival **

13 – Montauk, NY – Montauk Point Lighthouse †

16 – Beacon, NY – Towne Crier Café **

22 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall **

24 – Barcelona, Spain – Teatre Grec **

25 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Real **

27 – Ciutadella de Menorca, Spain – Festival Pedra Viva **

29 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Folk Festival 2023 **

AUGUST

11 – Chicago, IL – Ravinia Festival ***

SEPTEMBER

5 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall ***

19 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center ***

* Solo Performance

† 50 Isn’t the End: A 50th Birthday Concert with Rufus Wainwright & Friends

^ “Wainwright Does Weill”

** Folkocracy Tour w/Six-Piece Backing Band

*** Want Symphonic Series