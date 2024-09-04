Sci-Fi Fantasy ‘Treasure Trackers’ Delivers Family Friendly Gold

Treasure Trackers spins the tale of three middle school outcasts who dive headfirst into their town’s most notorious legend, uncovering a cursed treasure with a dark history. When Leah Weaver arrives in the sleepy Southern town of Carterville, she’s just looking to survive middle school. But after befriending fellow misfits Tessa and Marshy, Leah discovers a local legend about hidden gold, left behind by the town’s founder, Silas Carter.

What starts as a thrilling treasure hunt quickly turns dark when the trio learns the gold is cursed by the “Raven Witch,” trapping Silas’s evil spirit within it. The stakes rise as the town bully, Rhett Perry, and his gang join the hunt, turning the adventure into a race against time. Leah, Tessa, and Marshy must solve cryptic clues, outsmart the bullies, and ultimately destroy the cursed treasure before Silas’s malevolent spirit is unleashed.

Their journey leads to a dramatic Halloween night showdown, where they face off against the supernatural forces guarding the gold. Treasure Trackers is a fast-paced, supernatural adventure that blends small-town myths, dark magic, and the trials of middle school into a thrilling ride.