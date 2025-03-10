Sci-Fi Stealth-Action Adventure Steel Seed Launching on PC, Playstation 5 & Xbox Series X|S

ESDigital Games and developer Storm in a Teacup have announced the official release date for Steel Seed, out April 10, 2025, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check out the game’s new trailer for a glimpse of the sci-fi stealth-action gameplay, parkour and storytelling that await!

Can’t hold on till then? Play Steel Seed’s new Steam demo, available now until the game’s official launch. Explore the game’s introduction, experiencing key mechanics like stealth action, epic battles and more.

Steel Seed is a gripping action-adventure game from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed Close to the Sun set in a dark sci-fi world where humanity stands on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion KOBY as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to mankind’s survival.

Steel Seed Key Features

From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity. A Companion Like No Other: Zoe isn’t alone — her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe’s emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge.

– Face off against various enemy types and challenging bosses, each with unique abilities. Upgradeable Abilities – Customize Zoe’s playstyle with three distinct skill trees featuring 40 different upgrades.

– Customize Zoe’s playstyle with three distinct skill trees featuring 40 different upgrades. A Thought-Provoking Sci-Fi Adventure: Steel Seed isn’t just about survival — it’s about exploring the fine line between human and machine, trust and control, resilience and despair. With a story revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda, the game delivers a deep and compelling narrative experience.

Play the new Steel Seed demo now on Steam and wishlist.