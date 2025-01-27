Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass Upgrade: Everything You Need to Know

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Are you ready to level up your Call of Duty experience? The Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass Upgrade for Warzone and Black Ops 6 is dropping on January 28, 2025, and it’s packed with exclusive content that’ll make your opponents do a double-take.

What’s New in Season 02 BlackCell?

This premium upgrade isn’t just another Battle Pass—it’s a game-changer. For $30, you’ll get instant access to:

20 Battle Token Tier Skips

1,100 COD Points

Exclusive weapon blueprints, including the “Boneshard” Mastercraft for Jackal PDW SMG

The jaw-dropping “Hound’s Tooth” Finishing Move

A sleek “BlackCell” Clan Tag

But that’s just the beginning. Throughout the season, you’ll unlock seven exclusive Operator Skins, six Weapon Blueprints, and over 130 item rewards. It’s like Christmas came early—and it’s filled with high-caliber presents.

Why Upgrade to BlackCell?

If you’re on the fence, consider this: BlackCell owners who purchased Season 01 and buy Season 02 will receive a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP bonus in Black Ops 6. That’s right—loyalty pays off.

Plus, if you’ve already bought the premium Battle Pass, upgrading to BlackCell will refund you 1,100 COD Points. It’s a win-win situation.

The Samurai-Themed Collection

Season 02 brings a Samurai-inspired cosmetic collection that’ll make you feel like a modern-day warrior. It’s perfect for history buffs and anyone who wants to dominate the battlefield in style.

Don’t miss out on this epic upgrade. Mark your calendars for January 28, and get ready to experience Call of Duty like never before with the Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass Upgrade.