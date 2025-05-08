Selena Gomez & benny blanco Deliver Intimate Performance for Vevo Extended Play

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Vevo has released a special live performance of Selena Gomez and benny blanco’s “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten” as part of its acclaimed Vevo Extended Play series. This latest performance follows the duo’s previous Extended Play renditions of “Sunset Blvd” and “Scared of Loving You,” offering fans a heartfelt preview of their upcoming short film, I Said I Love You First.

Vevo Extended Play is known for its immersive, multi-song sessions that capture artists in settings that mirror the soul of their music. Shot on location, each series begins in a core space and evolves through visually striking backdrops, allowing fans to experience the creative journey firsthand. Through a close collaboration with Vevo’s production team, these sessions blend raw musical talent with stunning visuals for unforgettable performances.

For “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten,” Selena and benny invited viewers into their Los Angeles home, performing in the same bedroom where the track was originally recorded. The minimalist, intimate setup strips the song back to its emotional core, creating a powerful full-circle moment. It’s a rare glimpse into the couple’s personal world, deepening the connection between their music and their audience.

“We’re inviting fans into Selena and benny’s home through these exclusive, live renditions,” said JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing. “With these authentic and organic performances, you can really feel the love and support between these two icons exude through the screen.”

With their chemistry shining through each note, Selena Gomez and benny blanco’s Vevo Extended Play sessions are must-watch performances that beautifully set the stage for their upcoming short film.