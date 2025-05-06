Stereolab Share New Single “Melodie Is A Wound” + Crossword Puzzle Bonus

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Stereolab continue to build excitement for their upcoming album Instant Holograms On Metal Film with the release of their latest single, “Melodie Is A Wound.” This follow-up track arrives not just with an edited version but also alongside a special treat for fans: a Stereolab-themed cryptic crossword puzzle. Compiled by none other than Alan Connor—crossword editor at The Guardian and author of 188 Words For Rain—the puzzle deepens the band’s ongoing blend of art and playful engagement, following their recent wordsearch and fill-in-the-blanks teasers.

Set for release on May 23rd, Instant Holograms On Metal Film marks Stereolab’s first new studio album in fifteen years. Co-released through their Duophonic UHF Disks imprint and Warp Records, the album features 13 tracks crafted by core members Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane, alongside the band’s current touring lineup: Andy Ramsay, Joe Watson, and Xavi Muñoz.

Adding further color, the record includes guest appearances by Cooper Crain and Rob Frye of Bitchin Bajas, genre-blurring multi-instrumentalist Ben LaMar Gay, Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf from Cavern Of Anti-Matter, and vocalists Marie Merlet and Molly Hansen Read.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film will be available in multiple formats: double vinyl LP (standard and colored variants), CD, and digital. The album’s artwork was revealed gradually via the band’s Lab Report mailing list, with layers unveiled piece by piece—a fitting nod to their intricate soundscapes.

Physical copies of the 7″ single began landing in fans’ hands on April 2nd, 2025—exactly sixteen years after the band announced their indefinite hiatus. Since regrouping for live shows in 2019, Stereolab have steadily rekindled their presence with remastered reissues and compilations like Electrically Possessed (2021) and Pulse Of The Early Brain (2022). Now, with new material and interactive puzzles, they continue to reward their dedicated following with creativity at every turn.

Upcoming Live Dates

Europe Dates

+ = Astrobal

* = TBC

5/24 – Dover, UK @ The Booking Hall * SOLD OUT

5/25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Les Nuits Botanique

5/26 – Köln, DE @ Gloria

5/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

5/29 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley Neue Welt

5/30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

5/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

6/1 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

6/3 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux +

6/4 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon + SOLD OUT

6/5 – Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey +

6/6 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound + SOLD OUT

6/7 – Madrid, ESP @ Teatro Eslava +

6/9 – Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique +

6/10 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

6/11 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus +

6/12 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 36 +

6/14 – Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kulture +

6/15 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship +

6/16 – Vienna, AU @ WUK +

6/17 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory +

6/19 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur +

6/20 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier +

7/11 – Cagliari, SD, IT @ Siren Festival

North American Dates

+ = Memorials

@ = Dorothea Paas & Bitchin’ Bajas / Natural Information Society

* = Bitchin’ Bajas

^ = TBC

9/13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl +

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

9/16 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell +

9/18 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre +

9/19 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre +

9/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +

9/21 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom SOLD OUT +

9/23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre +

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT +

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale +

9/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre +

10/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT +

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel @

10/3 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT @

10/4 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield SOLD OUT @

10/6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT @

10/7 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall @

10/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron @

10/9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT @

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue @

10/12 – Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre @

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre @

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT *

10/19 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT *

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

10/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre SOLD OUT *

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT *

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT ^

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/30 – Marfa, TX @ The Capri SOLD OUT *

10/31 – Austin, TX @ TBC

11/1 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

11/2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *

Latin American Dates

11/4 – Buenos Aires, ARG @ Complejo Art Media

11/7 – Santiago, CHI @ Fauna Primaversa

11/9 – São Paulo, BRA @ Balaclava Festival

11/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks! SOLD OUT

11/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

UK Dates

12/5 – Brighton, UK @ Corn Exchange

12/6 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall SOLD OUT

12/8 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/9 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

12/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/12 – Wolverhampton, UK @ University of Wolverhampton at the Wulfrun Hall

12/13 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

12/14 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric