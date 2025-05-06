HEALTH and Chelsea Wolfe Unleash Dark Magic on New Single “MEAN”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Industrial rock heavyweights HEALTH have teamed up with gothic icon Chelsea Wolfe for their electrifying debut collaboration, “MEAN.” Out now via Loma Vista Recordings, the track merges HEALTH’s razor-sharp industrial edge with Wolfe’s ethereal vocals, crafting an alternative anthem pulsing with raw emotion and dark tension. Produced by Stint (Oliver Tree, Demi Lovato) and mixed by Lars Stalfors (SALEM, The Neighbourhood), “MEAN” is a hypnotic collision of power and beauty.

The release arrives as HEALTH’s RAT WARS EXPANSION TOUR storms through the Southeastern U.S., with European festival dates lined up for June and a U.S. arena run supporting Pierce the Veil set for October. All tickets are on sale now, as the trio — Jake Duzsik, John “Johnny” Famiglietti, and BJ Miller — continue their global takeover.

“MEAN” also marks HEALTH’s first new single following their 2023 collaborative streak, which included standout tracks with Filter, Lauren Mayberry, and Bad Omens, as well as a ferocious remix for metal titans Lamb of God. Their latest album, RAT WARS, and its expanded ULTRA EDITION have become their most-streamed releases to date, racking up 88 million global streams and topping charts worldwide. With critical praise from Revolver, Kerrang!, Alternative Press, and Vulture, RAT WARS secured its place on multiple ‘Best Albums of 2023’ lists.

For Chelsea Wolfe, “MEAN” marks her first new material since the acclaimed She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, a 2024 release celebrated by The New Yorker for its genre-defying gothic soundscapes. Wolfe recently wrapped a trilogy of EPs that explore transformation and cycles of change, and she continues her tour schedule through fall, including sets at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival, an Australian and New Zealand headline tour, and a North American run with Wardruna.

With “MEAN,” HEALTH and Chelsea Wolfe deliver a powerful statement — a dark, thrilling fusion that pushes the boundaries of both artists and solidifies their status as forces in the alternative scene.