Davido Drops Vibrant “Be There Still” Video as 5IVE Shatters Records

Afrobeats superstar and 4x Grammy-nominated artist Davido is lighting up the scene once again with the official video for his latest single, “Be There Still.” Brimming with high-energy beats, uplifting vocals, and feel-good vibes, the track is a vibrant celebration of love, life, and loyalty. Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video captures the essence of Davido’s joyful sound and arrives hot on the heels of his much-anticipated fifth studio album, 5IVE.

5IVE has already made a massive impact worldwide. Debuting at No. 2 on the World Album Charts and dominating the U.S. Afrobeats Charts with an incredible 16 tracks landing in the top 50, the album amassed over 12 million streams on its first day alone. This milestone not only highlights Davido’s global reach but also underscores the rising power of Afrobeats on the world stage.

Blending genres like R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall while staying rooted in African rhythms, 5IVE showcases Davido’s versatility. With features from heavyweights like Victoria Monét, Musa Keys, Becky G, and YG Marley, the 17-track project is a cultural fusion that cements his role as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Adding to the excitement, Davido has announced his 5IVE Alive North American tour. Kicking off July 11 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, the 12-city arena tour will also include a special date in Atlanta this November. Artist presale tickets go live April 30, with general sales opening May 2 — fans eager for early access can sign up now.

With the release of “Be There Still” and the chart-topping success of 5IVE, Davido continues to prove why he’s celebrated as The King of Afrobeats — blending cultures, breaking barriers, and uniting fans worldwide through his electrifying music.