The White Stripes Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Get Behind Me Satan’ With Special Vinyl Release

It’s a landmark year for The White Stripes. The iconic duo is marking the 20th anniversary of their GRAMMY Award-winning 2005 album Get Behind Me Satan with a stunning limited-edition vinyl release. Dropping worldwide on June 27 via Third Man Records, this special 2LP set features one red smoke and one clear vinyl with red and black smoke — a collector’s dream for any fan.

Recorded in Jack White’s Detroit home, Get Behind Me Satan represents The White Stripes at their most adventurous. Moving beyond their raw guitar-and-drums formula, the album embraces marimba, tympani, mandolin, and bells, creating a sound that’s as daring as it is distinctive. Upon its original release, the record quickly climbed charts worldwide, debuting in the Top 3 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Singles like the ferocious “Blue Orchid,” the GRAMMY-nominated “My Doorbell,” and “The Denial Twist” dominated airwaves, each landing in the UK Top 10.

Rolling Stone praised the album’s ability to twist American music styles into something emotionally powerful, calling the music “so wild, it could make you weep.” Get Behind Me Satan not only won over critics but also earned RIAA Gold certification in the US and went Platinum in the UK and Canada. It also secured the band their second consecutive GRAMMY for Best Alternative Album.

As if the anniversary wasn’t enough cause for celebration, The White Stripes were just announced as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Joining legends like Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and Soundgarden, the duo will be inducted during a live ceremony on November 8 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. Fans can catch the event streaming live on Disney+, with later broadcasts on ABC and Hulu.

With this double milestone — a 20th-anniversary release and Hall of Fame induction — 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for The White Stripes.

For more on their induction, visit: rockhall.com/inductees/white-stripes.