Slash Releases ‘Orgy of the Damned’ Album Worldwide Along With New Demi Levato Single

SLASH the iconic, GRAMMY-winning guitarist and songwriter has released his highly anticipated sixth solo album titled Orgy of the Damned on Gibson Records. SLASH’s Orgy of the Damned is now available worldwide digitally, and on vinyl and CD.

Today, SLASH has also revealed the third single and a new video for “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” featuring Demi Lovato’s powerhouse vocals. Watch the “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” video which portrays Demi Lovato, SLASH and his blues band Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar) recording the song in the studio fused with historical footage and a 70s raw energy and vibe befitting the song.