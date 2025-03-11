SOEDESCO Introduces New Sessions Series for Dollhouse: Behind The Broken Mirror

Prepare for a deeper descent into darkness as SOEDESCO unveils a brand-new Sessions series for the upcoming first-person horror adventure, Dollhouse: Behind The Broken Mirror. The first episode is now available on the official SOEDESCO YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into the chilling narrative and the intriguing characters at the heart of this new Dollhouse title.

Building upon its predecessor, Dollhouse: Behind The Broken Mirror delivers an even more intense and cinematic psychological horror experience. Players will step into the mind of Eliza de Moor, whose fractured memories lead her on a haunting journey to uncover her dark past.

Dollhouse: Behind The Broken Mirror is set to launch on March 28 for Steam, as well as in physical and digital formats for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders for the physical edition are now open at select retailers.