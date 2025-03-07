Sony Pictures’ STAGS is Available Exclusively on PlayStation Plus until March 24

Stags follows groom-to-be Stu and his friends on his stag party in South America. What was meant to be a week of drink, drugs, and fun turns dark as airport security discovers that one of the stags is smuggling cocaine. Instead of boarding a plane, the group is thrown into a notorious and depraved prison island run by two warring, drug-dealing siblings and it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side if they have any chance of survival. Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his friends begin to question, who will make it home?

Starring: Nico Mirallegro, Charlie Cooper, Asim Chaudry, Corin Silva, Sophie Lenglinger, Paul Forman, Jojo Macari, Cavan Clerkin, Paulina Gálvez, and Oscar Foronda