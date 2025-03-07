Stylish 5v5 Free-to-Play Hero Shooter FragPunk Now Available for PC

Combining frenetic tactical combat with rule-breaking twists, the game introduces a groundbreaking Shard Card system that lets players rewrite the rules of battle. FragPunk is available on Steam and Epic Games Store now and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in the near future. Players can jump into Season 1, right now, live across the world, with all Shard Cards free to play from launch and beyond. The team has also announced a worldwide Shard Card design contest, which offers players the chance to really showcase their creativity.

The first season of FragPunk called Wild Dawn will last for 4 months and is divided into 2 chapters, each lasting 2 months. Starting with 13 Unique Lancers, over 150 Shard Cards, 7 Shard Clash Maps and dozens of competitive or chaotic game modes. Furthermore, new Lancers and Shard Cards are promised for the beginning of every new chapter, with potential for exciting new game modes to be included, and for each new season, a brand-new map will be added to enhance players’ gaming experience.

Free Bonuses and Life-time Battle Passes Giveaway Event to Celebrate Launch!

In celebration of the global launch, FragPunk is also offering generous free launch bonuses, including a collection of Blue-and-White Porcelain skins for all 20 of your weapons inspired by ancient decorative traditions, as well as in-game currency, sticker packs, and charms. Log in to the game now to claim more than 130 rewards for free!

In addition, FragPunk has announced it will give away a total of 1000 free life-time Battle Passes for free in various launch celebration events, winners can enjoy a never-expired Premium Battle Pass. More details about how to participate in this event will be revealed later on official social handles, please stay tuned.