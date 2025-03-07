FPS ‘Crime Simulator’ is Available to Try With Free Demo

Crime Simulator is a first-person (FPS) underworld simulator. It offers both single-player play and online co-op for up to 4 players at once. The gameplay revolves around completing various thieving and bandit-style missions. Players also gain new skills, upgrade their equipment, and manage their reputation and hideout.



According to the developers, Crime Simulator is an action simulator with varied gameplay, where stealth is crucial and open combat is a last resort. Most missions involve goals related to acquiring money and valuables. Some mechanics are similar to those found in the highly rated Thief Simulator 2. The challenges aren’t limited to theft – they can also include destroying targets or secretly planting certain items.

Anyone can now try the new demo for free on Steam. In the Crime Simulator Demo, players explore one map that includes a wider area featuring 5 houses. The demo supports single-player and co-op for up to 3 players.



The demo includes tools such as lockpicks, crowbars, and baseball bats. As CookieDev promises, the full version will allow the use of a broad range of additional tools, including drones and scanners. Ultimately, the game will also feature more maps, more challenges, and plenty of extra content.





Crime Simulator – main features:

build your career in the criminal underworld;

carry out stealth-crime missions;

play solo or in co-op (up to 4 players);

develop new skills;

use a wide arsenal of weapons and tools.

The new Crime Simulator demo has been available on Steam since March 7th, 2025. The full version is slated for release in the second half of 2025, and in 2026 it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.